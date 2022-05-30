UrduPoint.com

PTI Members Not Willing To Resign: Mian Javed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

PTI members not willing to resign: Mian Javed

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were not willing to resign nor they would agree to leave membership of the national assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were not willing to resign nor they would agree to leave membership of the national assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it seemed the PTI would not march again towards Islamabad because the people had rejected the party's narrative which consists of incompetent coterie.

Mian Javaid Latif said Chairman PTI Imran Khan never used appropriate language (against his adversaries) in political gathering, introducing new damaging trend in politics.

