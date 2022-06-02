PTI members rejoin parliament or confirm resignations with Speaker NA: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday invited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly to rejoin the Parliament or confirm their resignations with the Speaker so that bye-elections could be held on their vacant seats.

In a joint press conference flanked by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri and PPP Leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, he said that if PTI members were not willing to return to the House then they should vacate the public residences running through the money of national exchequer.

Kundi said, former prime minister Imran Khan has taken political asylum in Peshawar and was hiding in the Chief Minister House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like a chicken heart.

He said everyone was condemning the statements made by Imran Khan and the quarters concerned should take suo moto action against it. He blamed Imran Khan for working on the Indian and Israeli agenda, adding, "His mental state can be gauged from his statements".

Kundi while criticizing Imran Khan for his self-assumed revolutionary leadership, said one has to make sacrifices to become Bhutto.

"Bhutto accepted the execution but did not stay in Peshawar CM House like cowards", he added.

He alleged that Imran Khan was sitting in Peshawar for fear of the police station, adding, "You are talking about Bhutto. Those who used to laugh at us that Bhutto is alive, see Bhutto's ideology is alive".

He also underlined that the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced that he would use force against the center (federal capital) and he should have been charged of Article 6.

PPP Leader Nadeem Afzal Chan said Imran Khan should review his statements and abstain from mudslinging on national institutions. He said, we ate grass and made atomic bombs. Our atomic programme is in safe hands and there is no threat to it.

He queried that Imran Khan never mentioned Balochistan in his speeches. "What have you done for the people of FATA other than its merger", he questioned.

He warned that the overseas supporters of PTI should consider whether their funding was being utilized against the integrity of the country. He advised the former Prime Minister to come out of selfishness and talk about the problems of the country.