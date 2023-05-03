UrduPoint.com

PTI Members Wanted To Have Result-oriented Talks With Govt: Mandviwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:22 PM

PTI members wanted to have result-oriented talks with govt: Mandviwala

Pakistan People s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation wanted to reach consensus during the talks with the coalition government delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation wanted to reach consensus during the talks with the coalition government delegation.

Talking to media outside Parliament, the senator said he was also hopeful that an outcome would be achieved after the talks and he also spoke to the PTI members who claimed that they would get consensus during the talks.

Mandviwala said the deadlock was unknown, adding, " Imran Khan may reject proposal presented by the members. But the PTI members wanted a consensus who came for talks."He said the Supreme Court should decide whatever the decision had be taken in the matter for betterment of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament May Media Government

Recent Stories

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

15 minutes ago
 Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher cou ..

Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher courts' decisions

3 minutes ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

15 minutes ago
 World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia ..

World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia Marri

4 minutes ago
 Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Ru ..

Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Russia's Stance on Nuclear Deter ..

3 minutes ago
 BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.