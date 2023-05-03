PTI members wanted to have result-oriented talks with govt: Mandviwala

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan People s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation wanted to reach consensus during the talks with the coalition government delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation wanted to reach consensus during the talks with the coalition government delegation.

Talking to media outside Parliament, the senator said he was also hopeful that an outcome would be achieved after the talks and he also spoke to the PTI members who claimed that they would get consensus during the talks.

Mandviwala said the deadlock was unknown, adding, " Imran Khan may reject proposal presented by the members. But the PTI members wanted a consensus who came for talks."He said the Supreme Court should decide whatever the decision had be taken in the matter for betterment of the country.