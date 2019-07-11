PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices increase

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The statement came after the Nanbai Association of Lahore decided to increase the prices of roti and naan.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced to resign if roti prices increase.

When asked by a reporter about the announcement made by Nanbai Association, he said that he will leave politics if roti prices increase.

He further said that he will resign in protest against the said increase in roti prices.

According to Nanbai Association, roti prices are being increased from Rs7 to Rs 15 while Naan price will go up to Rs20. Similarly, Khameeri roti prices will be increased from Rs12 to Rs20.

The new prices will come into effect from Monday.

This is for the second time that naan and roti prices will be increased in recent weeks.

With the new budget, the prices of plain flour and wheat flour were increased following which the Nanbai Association had increased the price of different sorts of breads.

The Roti prices were increased from Rs6 to Rs7 while prices of Naan and Khamiri Roti were increased from Rs10 to Rs12.

The Nanbais are of the view that they cannot afford selling bread on low prices as the government has increased gas prices.