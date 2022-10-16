UrduPoint.com

PTI Ministers Allegedly Violate Election Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The provincial ministers and Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) violated the Election Commission's code of conduct by allegedly, sharing pictures of official ballot papers on social media on the election day here Sunday.

Along with sharing the official ballot papers, the ministers and Members of Provincial Assembly also inscribed the ballot papers with slogans "Imran will win and Bat par Tapa".

When contacted, spokesman of Provincial Election Commission Sohail Ahmad said, notice has been taken of the posted photos of the official ballot papers on social media. Posting pictures of ballot papers is a violation of code of conduct of the Commission, he said and added, legal action will be taken after investigating the matter.

