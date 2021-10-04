PTI ministers have already declared assets: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said all ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already declared their assets before the department concerned

Talking to a private television channel, he said there was no ambiguity about holding assets by the PTI ministers. He said it was strange that few Names of media houses were also found in the reports of Pandora Papers.

If anyone found guilty or allegedly involved in money laundering, he said, the country's law would take action against the responsible. A cell had been formed to probe the matter of Pandora papers, he added.