PTI miscreants damaged important installations and monuments under conspiracy; Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that PTI miscreants wanted to divert attention from Imran Khan's corruption through vandalism and anarchy but strict action would be taken against them as per law.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar said that PTI workers desecrated the holy places of the country while memorials of martyrs as well as sensitive installations were attacked following a conspiracy. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's house in Lahore was not spared and Imran Khan's nephew Hasan Niazi was seen involved in the attack on Jinnah's house.

He said that miscreants also burnt pictures of martyrs and plane of 1965 hero M.M Alam in Mianwali was also targeted. He said that PTI miscreants also damaged the monument of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan Haider) whose bravery was appreciated even by the enemy.

All these criminals will be punished and a precedent to be set to avoid any incident of mischief in future, he said and added that prosecution teams and teams of legal experts had been constituted for the purpose.

He appealed the courts not to neglect such shameful acts as these are related to the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He said there is an audio of Murad Saeed inciting workers while several PTI leaders can be seen leading the miscreants. He said that the model of Chaghai mountain was damaged and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar was also set on fire which announced the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Attaullah Tarar said that PTI miscreants resorted to these acts to hide corruption of $ 190 million of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case but they would not be spared. He said that political leaders preferred arrest in political cases rather than dodging but Fawad Chaudhry ran to avoid arrest because he knew there had been a genuine case against him to damage the integrity of the country rather than a political case.