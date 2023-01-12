ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders were misguiding the public only to win their trust and for their own benefits but there was no hope in conducting early elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI Chief Imran Khan was playing a drama and wasting the time of the nation.

Imran Khan, he said, had damaged the economic sector due to the weak policies of his last regime.

The minister said that the coalition government was making all-out efforts to improve the economy and streamline the system for better governance. Brushing aside the personal differences he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N was taking tough decisions in the larger interest of the country.

To a question about PTI politics, he said the leaders of the rival party were playing tactics to get relief from their corruption cases.