PTI misleading youth through hallow slogans of change: PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Provincial President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that PTI is misleading the youth in the name of change, which could not be brought out through chanting merely slogans.

Addressing a public meeting a public meeting at Machni (Shahalam Salay) Tehsil Yakagund, district Mohmand, he said that the PTI leadership is hatching a conspiracy to weaken Pakhtuns and deprive them of development. However, he said PPP would foil all such conspiracies.

He said that in the name of the provision of justice, PTI has unleashed injustice in the country and misused the provincial resources to stage rallies and public meetings to destabilize the country.

The PPP stalwart said that the Federal government has released a huge amount of Rs.42 billion for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it paying no heed to the development and roads in the tribal district Mohmand are in dilapidated conditions, he noted.

He further said that another hefty amount of Rs.5 billion has been released from Mohmand Dam for the development of the district, but not a single penny from it could be spent on the people of the district.

The provincial chief of PPP said that PTI during its last 11 years in power has pushed the province a century back.

He said that the PPP is the political party of martyrs and has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the country.

He said that PPP during its government passed the 18th Constitutional Amendment to guarantee provincial autonomy in the true sense and gave a consensus National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to increase the resources of the provinces in the federal divisible pool.