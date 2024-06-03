Open Menu

PTI Misused Cipher For Political Gains, Violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsaan

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 11:39 PM

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsaan

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a clear stance that the Official Secrets Act was violated by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by misusing the cipher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a clear stance that the Official Secrets Act was violated by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by misusing the cipher.

 

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI leader used the cipher for political gains while putting the national security at stake.

 

"The secret state document was brought into the political arena and used for personal and political purposes."

 

He accused the PTI of spreading false propaganda to sway public opinion against the government.

He said the current government had brought the country back on the right track. The economy was now moving forward, with all positive indicators as inflation had reduced and the rupee stabilized, while the stock exchange was also showing strong performance, reflecting increased investors' confidence.

 

Rana Ihsaan said that foreign-friendly countries were showing interest in investing in Pakistan.

 

He said the PML-N believed in governance through performance. "This is our only narrative; this is our politics and performance."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Stock Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Afzal Khan Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

18 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

18 minutes ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

18 minutes ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

23 minutes ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

22 minutes ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

22 minutes ago
3 suspects arrests by Attock police

3 suspects arrests by Attock police

22 minutes ago
 Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam qu ..

Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final

22 minutes ago
 Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreem ..

Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement

22 minutes ago
 Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Ma ..

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"

2 hours ago
 Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environment ..

Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan