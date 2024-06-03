PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsaan

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a clear stance that the Official Secrets Act was violated by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by misusing the cipher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a clear stance that the Official Secrets Act was violated by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by misusing the cipher.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI leader used the cipher for political gains while putting the national security at stake.

"The secret state document was brought into the political arena and used for personal and political purposes."

He accused the PTI of spreading false propaganda to sway public opinion against the government.

He said the current government had brought the country back on the right track. The economy was now moving forward, with all positive indicators as inflation had reduced and the rupee stabilized, while the stock exchange was also showing strong performance, reflecting increased investors' confidence.

Rana Ihsaan said that foreign-friendly countries were showing interest in investing in Pakistan.

He said the PML-N believed in governance through performance. "This is our only narrative; this is our politics and performance."