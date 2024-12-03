Open Menu

PTI Misuses Social Media To Create Panic, Unrest: Rana Ihsan

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM

PTI misuses social media to create panic, unrest: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had misused social media tools to create panic and unrest during protest demonstration and public rallies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had misused social media tools to create panic and unrest during protest demonstration and public rallies.

Misusing social media by PTI supporters and workers during protest demonstration and public meetings had created bad impact on the economic and business sector of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In future, he said anyone found involved in creating unrest or confusion through social media would be punished according to law of the country.

In reply to a question about D-Chowk incident, he said PTI is spreading propaganda regarding D-Chowk incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Business Social Media TV

Recent Stories

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

12 minutes ago
 Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need f ..

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..

16 seconds ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

12 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

16 minutes ago
 Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

16 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

16 minutes ago
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

30 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

30 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

30 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

30 minutes ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

30 minutes ago
 Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan