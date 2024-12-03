PTI Misuses Social Media To Create Panic, Unrest: Rana Ihsan
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had misused social media tools to create panic and unrest during protest demonstration and public rallies.
Misusing social media by PTI supporters and workers during protest demonstration and public meetings had created bad impact on the economic and business sector of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In future, he said anyone found involved in creating unrest or confusion through social media would be punished according to law of the country.
In reply to a question about D-Chowk incident, he said PTI is spreading propaganda regarding D-Chowk incident.
