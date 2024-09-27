Open Menu

PTI Misusing KP’s Resources On Staging Gatherings, Rallies: PPP Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PTI misusing KP’s resources on staging gatherings, rallies: PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Provincial President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the PTI led provincial government is misusing the resources of the province on the public meetings and rallies

Speaking on the occasion of the joining of Alamzeb Khan, a former Director General (DG) Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along his family members and associates in PPP here on Friday, he said that KP government has proved to be the worst government in the history of the province.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also attended the function and welcomed former DG Livestock, Alamzeb Khan along with his family and associates into the party fold.

Those present were included Member KP Assembly, Arbab Zarak Khan, Farzand Ali Wazir, Sajid Turi, Fazle Haq, Misbahuddin, Malik Tehmas Khan, Zia Ullah Afridi, Malik Saeed Khan, Malik Amjad, president PPP district Mohmand Malik Israel Khan, Changrez Khan and others.

The PPP leader said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the party will continue struggle for the progress, development and bright future of the country.

On this occasion, the former DG Livestock, Alamzeb Khan said that he is joining PPP after impressing from the performance of the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and termed his joining as an honour for him.

He said that PPP through the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment had guaranteed the grant of rights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, renamed the province as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that PPP leadership is waging struggle for the restoration of peace in the region and making Pakistan a secured, peaceful and prosperous country.

APP/aqk

