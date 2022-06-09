UrduPoint.com

PTI MNA Amir Liaquat Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PTI MNA Amir Liaquat passes away

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Renowned tv host turned politician Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

According to details, home servant has confirmed his death saying Liaquat was found unconscious at his home and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition, privateelectronic channels reported.

Hussain was a high-ranking TV anchor who had been named three times on the list of the world's 500 most influential Muslims.

He was MNA from August 2018 until October 2021.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly World August October 2018 Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

19 minutes ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

32 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

1 hour ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

1 hour ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.