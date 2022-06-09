PTI MNA Amir Liaquat passes away

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Renowned tv host turned politician Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

According to details, home servant has confirmed his death saying Liaquat was found unconscious at his home and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition, privateelectronic channels reported.

Hussain was a high-ranking TV anchor who had been named three times on the list of the world's 500 most influential Muslims.

He was MNA from August 2018 until October 2021.