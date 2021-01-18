UrduPoint.com
PTI MNA Asks Aftab Sherpao To Respond To Allegations Of Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

PTI MNA asks Aftab Sherpao to respond to allegations of corruption

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Peshawar Region President and Member National Assembly Fazal Muhammad Khan Monday asked Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao to respond to the allegations of corruption leveled against him by the owner of Broadsheet instead of taking refugee under the umbrella of PDM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Peshawar Region President and Member National Assembly Fazal Muhammad Khan Monday asked Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao to respond to the allegations of corruption leveled against him by the owner of Broadsheet instead of taking refugee under the umbrella of PDM.

Talking to a group of party workers and village elders in Charsadda he explained that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a joint movement of corrupt politicians to hide their corruption money and have nothing to do with democracy.

The minister told that Broadsheet leaks would expose the Panama party even further and ugly face of Pakistan's corrupt elite would get exposed.

Fazal extended that Aftab Sherpao accounts in Jersey were frozen when his corruption came into light and later the same accounts were activated and he was called back to Pakistan and given the charge of most important Ministry of Interior.

The PDM was full of such faces and many such leaks would come to light in the future too where many more like Sherpao would be exposed. The public could no longer be fooled by their flop narratives, he maintained.

