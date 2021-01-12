PTI MNA for facilitating health, educational facilities in rural area through solar energy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syma Nadeem while appreciating the National Ruler Support Program (NRSP), said that she is striving to facilitate through solar energy in educational institutions and health centers in the rural areas.

She said this on the occasion of visit to the office of NRSP in rural Chira, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Syma Nadeeem, who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - PTI's Member of the National Assembly and Convener SDG-7 Alternative Energy also visited various ongoing projects under the NRSP.

She was told that the main objective of this program was to empower women, for which interest free loans are provided through microfinance banks so as to eradicate poverty and further empower women to bring a positive difference in their lives through these schemes.

She further said that women can play their role in improving the economy of the country and can work in every field. The religion of islam has also given us permission to do so, she observed.