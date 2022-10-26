PTI MNA gets bail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The local courts here on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Saleh Muhammad Swati in an FIR pertaining protest outside the ECP.

The court directed the lawmaker to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 against the bail.

Judicial Magistrate Inaamullah heard the bail petition of PTI MNA, Swati here and announced the decision after listening arguments from two sides.

The police during the hearing submitted the case record to the court.

Senior lawyer Dr. Baber Awan appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI's MNA. Previously, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had also granted bail to the petitioner in clauses under ATA.

It may be mentioned here that Saleh Muhammad and his gunmen were arrested in a terrorism case during a protest outside the ECP in Islamabad after the decision in Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan. An FIR was lodged against the PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).