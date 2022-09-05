UrduPoint.com

PTI MNA Given Protective Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to PTI's member of the national assembly (MNA) Faheem Khan in an FIR registered against him in Karachi for interfering in a government action

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri awarded the protective bail to the lawmaker till September 15, against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and instructed him to appear before the relevant court during the time.

During the proceeding, petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that opposition members were being targeted in Sindh.

He prayed the court to grant protective bail to his client.

While granting the bail, the court also instructed to send the copy of judgment to the sessions court Karachi and concerned departments.

