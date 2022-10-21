UrduPoint.com

PTI MNA, His Guard Along With Weapon Arrested From Red Zone Of Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan and his guard were arrested in Islamabad on Friday after the guard reportedly fired a shot outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Tense scenes were witnessed outside the ECP building after the electoral watchdog disqualified PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan as it announced its verdict in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference.

As soon as the verdict was announced, PTI supporters and party workers began protesting over the decision and workers present outside the ECP office shouted slogans in support of Imran Khan.

Islamabad police reportedly detained firearms from a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa policeman who was later reported to be the guard of PTI MNA Saleh. As the weapon was being recovered a shot was fired.

The capital police claims the shot was fired by the K-P policeman who was arrested. The police later also arrested MNA Saleh.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the personnel of law enforcement agencies could not come into Red Zone with weapons and this matter was being investigated.

