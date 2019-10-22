PTI MNA inaugurates MNJ road project

Member National Assembly, Saleh Muhammad Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road reconstruction project

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly , Saleh Muhammad Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road reconstruction project.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleh Muhamamd said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keenly interested in development of tourism in district Manshera, adding the project would prove to be a milestone achievement in area's development and progress.

He further said the road would develop tourism sector by providing accessibility to tourist for visiting far flung attractions of the area.

He informed that Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed through a special package had approved an amount of Rs.

1.5 billion for several projects including reconstruction of MNJ road.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has also approved Rs 700 million for various projects in Siran Valley, Tehsil Balakot and other tourist spots of the district, he added.

He said we would try to keep open Kaghan valley roads during winter season for tourists and MNJ road for commuters traveling to Northern areas.

He also praised Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his leadership saying he had presented Kashmir case in UNGA in a bold way and highlighted grave concerns of millions of Muslims of occupied Kashmir.