UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI MNA Inaugurates MNJ Road Project

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:20 PM

PTI MNA inaugurates MNJ road project

Member National Assembly, Saleh Muhammad Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road reconstruction project

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly, Saleh Muhammad Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road reconstruction project.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleh Muhamamd said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keenly interested in development of tourism in district Manshera, adding the project would prove to be a milestone achievement in area's development and progress.

He further said the road would develop tourism sector by providing accessibility to tourist for visiting far flung attractions of the area.

He informed that Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed through a special package had approved an amount of Rs.

1.5 billion for several projects including reconstruction of MNJ road.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has also approved Rs 700 million for various projects in Siran Valley, Tehsil Balakot and other tourist spots of the district, he added.

He said we would try to keep open Kaghan valley roads during winter season for tourists and MNJ road for commuters traveling to Northern areas.

He also praised Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his leadership saying he had presented Kashmir case in UNGA in a bold way and highlighted grave concerns of millions of Muslims of occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Mansehra Progress Balakot Turkish Lira Muslim Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed will not sleep if told who is conta ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler directs to implement lighting projec ..

21 minutes ago

UK Security Forces Foiled 24 Terrorist Plots Since ..

56 seconds ago

Women’s T20I series – schedule of practice, ma ..

36 minutes ago

UAE company supports Rohingya refugees in Banglade ..

36 minutes ago

Programme begins at Arab Academy for Science, Tech ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.