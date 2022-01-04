UrduPoint.com

PTI MNA Najib Haroon Highest Taxpayer Among Parliamentarians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

PTI MNA Najib Haroon highest taxpayer among parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Parliament from Karachi Najib Haroon emerged as the highest income tax payer as he paid Rs 140.7 million in taxes in the year 2019.

According to the Parliamentarians Tax Directory for the tax year 2019 launched on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs 98,549,59 in income tax while Asad Umer deposited income tax of Rs 4,272,426.

The income tax paid by some of the parliamentarians was as under: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Rs 555,794, Asif Ali Zardari Rs 2,218,229, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Rs 5,35,243 and Farrukh Habib Rs 4,05,477.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan paid 12,11,661 as income tax while Khurram Dastgir Khan paid Rs 91,736, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Rs 52, 817, Moonis Elahi Rs 65,34251, Akhtar Mengal Rs 2,66,784, Hammad Azhar Rs 29,025, Muhammad Mian Soomro Rs 187,694, Najeeb Haroon 14,07,49,768, Qasim Khan Suri 149,141, Murad Saeed Rs 86,606, Noor Alam Khan Rs 82,311, Omar Ayub Khan Rs 9,57,497, Pervez Khattak Rs 12,57,461, Riaz Fatyana Rs 194,510, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Rs 4,871,277, Shehryar Afridi Rs 53,876, Mehnaz Akber Aziz Rs 1,353,660, Musarrat Asif Khawaja Rs 1,922,463, Senator Farogh Nasim Rs 42,85201, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Rs 1,555,493, Senator Mohsin Aziz Rs 7,10,538, Faisal Vawda Rs 1,162,429, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani 1,399,327, Muhammad Talha Mahmood Rs 32,280,549, Saleem Mandviwalla 1,619,276, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin Rs 26,627,737 and Senator Taj Haider Rs 33,303.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid income tax of Rs 82,42,662 while Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar paid income tax of Rs 2000.

Chief Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid tax of Rs 1,921,914, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid tax of Rs 66,258 while Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo paid tax of Rs 10, 61,770.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani did not pay any tax in the year 2019, neither did Senators Pulwasha Khan and Quratulain Marri of the PPP.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP paid Rs93,400 in taxes.

Senator Musadik Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz deposited tax of Rs 175,509 in 2019.

MQM's Faisal Subzwari paid Rs 2,000 in income tax while Senator Khalida Ateeb paid just Rs 315 rupees as income tax.

