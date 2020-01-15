PTI MNA questions government departments for charging money against jobs

PTI member Sardar Riaz, during National Assembly session, on Wednesday alleged that the government departments were allegedly charging money against jobs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) PTI member Sardar Riaz, during National Assembly session, on Wednesday alleged that the government departments were allegedly charging money against jobs.The NA session was lead by Speaker Asad Qaisar.

PTI members from Karachi also created chaos during the session over the alleged corruption in induction process in public sector departments.PTI member from Rajanpur Sardar Riaz further said during the session that at least 21 posts were sold out during the past one-and-a-half year in Pakistan Railways from his constituency.

He added that Rs150,000 were charged against each post from his area, claiming that he can provide all related details in the National Assembly.He blamed that the government claim of transparency in the system is nothing but fraud and if the session wants he can provide a complete list of the job given against bribe.

Upon which PTI Parliamentary Secretary Farrukh Habib responded that all inductions were made on merit, adding that instead if anyone found involved in bribe strict action would be taken against.Speaker Asad Qaisar directed inquiry into the allegation and has sought inquiry report.PTI MNA Ali Zadi while responding to members from Karachi said that they all were making visit to me for ticket before the general elections 2018.

He said:"My phone number is still same and whenever they need they can contact me."Responding to Ali Zadi, members from Karachi strongly criticized him. They also deplored delay in construction work on Port Qasim and Karachi Port.

Ali Zadi told the session that 9US dollar has been allocated for the construction of bridge in the package, adding that a Chinese company has also dispatched MoU.