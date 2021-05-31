(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Ms. Nusrat Wahid while sharing her views as a chief guest in a seminar on "World Digestive Health Day", reiterated that PTI government's resolve and commitment towards betterment, expansion, and advancement of healthcare system in Pakistan.

She was speaking at a seminar on World Digestive Health Day hosted by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), here on Monday.

Ms. Nusrat Wahid appreciated the FPCCI for organizing such a high-profile seminar on an important social cause and maintained that everyone should take obesity and its complications seriously.

Top health professionals also expressed their experiences and expert opinions on the importance of weight management and digestive issues.

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo expressed his satisfaction over a very informative seminar at FPCCI on the occasion of World Digestive Health Day.

Vice President FPCCI Hanif Lakhany assured the audience of FPCCI's continued support for social causes and playing a proactive role in community development for being the apex representative body of all businesses, sectors, and industries of Pakistan.