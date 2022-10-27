PTI MNA Shakoor Shad meets NA speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shakoor Shad met with the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday and informed that he had tendered resignation from the seat under his party pressure.

He requested the speaker for not accepting his resignation. The Speaker listened to the MNA attentively and told him that he would inform him about the fate of his resignation only after reviewing his point of view from the constitutional and legal point of view.