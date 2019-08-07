PTI MNA urges world to play role for Kashmir settlement

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Nusrat Wahid, Wednesday urged the world community, including USA, China, Russia, Japan, Saudi Arabia and European countries, to play their vital role to help resolving the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a group of social workers and representatives of local humanitarian organisation, she condemned the scrapping of occupied Kashmir's special status by India, said a statement.

She said the United Nations should play its effective role and get its resolutions on Kashmir enforced.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said the humanitarian organisations of the world must take notice of inhuman behaviour and barbarism of the Indian armed forces against innocent Kashmiris.

She further said that Pakistan will continue its full support for Kashmiris and will bring up the Kashmir issue at all world forums.

The PTI lawmaker said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is trying his level best to highlight the plight of Kashmiris at the international level. While Prime Minister Imran Khan is in contact with top leadership of the world to apprise them of the atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir, she added.