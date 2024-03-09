PTI MNA's Allegation On Maryam Nawaz Baseless: Azma Bukhari
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Saturday alleged that MNA Shandana Gulzar had launched a campaign against the country's institutions.
Talking to media here, she said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was involved in political point scoring on the death of its worker Zilleh Shah which was very unfortunate. She said that credit goes to law enforcement agencies that a proper investigation was carried out and the detail of the incident was brought before the public.
She said that MNA Shandana Gulzar was levelling baseless allegations of an audio leak on Maryam Nawaz. "The PML-N does not believe in doing politics on dead bodies.
A complaint against MNA Shandana Gulzar has been lodged in the Federal Investigation Agency," she added.
The Punjab information minister said that now Shandana Gulzar should provide proof of that alleged audio leak or face legal action. She said that from now onwards the PML-N would show zero tolerance policy against fake propaganda.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds seminar to mark Women's Day7 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police nabbed 494 accused in February7 minutes ago
-
Ayaz's struggles for democracy remembered16 minutes ago
-
Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement16 minutes ago
-
Complaint cell established to control price during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Int'l Cricketer Sukhan Faiz appointed as selector for HEC Women Cricket Team17 minutes ago
-
JUI-F boycotts for presidential election in KP Assembly36 minutes ago
-
Polling for presidential election completed in Sindh Assembly37 minutes ago
-
'White Coat' ceremony held at medical college57 minutes ago
-
QAU Alumni Elections: Former students organise rally57 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Package preparations reviewed57 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 hour ago