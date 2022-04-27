UrduPoint.com

PTI MNAs Arrested In Sindh House Attack Case Sent To Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 03:56 PM

A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday sent three accused including two lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly involved in attacking Sindh House to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem, and PTI leader Tanveer Khan were arrested on Tuesday after the cancellation of their interim bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Sindh House attack case.

The hearing was conducted by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Inam Ullah however the accused PTI leader and lawmakers were not presented before the court due to security concerns.

For marking their attendance, the court sent Naib Court � a policeman who acts as a liaison between police stations, jail authorities, and the court � to Margallah Police Station where the accused were kept during the time of hearing.

The police had sought 5-day physical remand of the accused which was turned down by the court.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the arrested PTI leaders also filed bail petitions, requesting the court to release their clients.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 28 after issuing notice to the police to present all the related record of the case before the court.

