UrduPoint.com

PTI MNAs Arrested In Sindh House Attack Case Released On Bail

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 04:54 PM

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday released two lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly involved in attacking the Sindh House on bail against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A local court in Islamabad on Thursday released two lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly involved in attacking the Sindh House on bail against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

PTI Members of the National Assembly Attaullah Niazi and Faheem were arrested on Tuesday after the cancellation of their interim bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Sindh House attack case.

Following their arrest, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Inam Ullah had sent them to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Wednesday. However, their lawyers had moved bail petitions on the same day which were approved by the court on the second day of hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Attack Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers Same Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

18 seconds ago
 EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia ..

EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Energy Spokesman

22 seconds ago
 NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

21 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-p ..

Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

11 minutes ago
 PDMA releases Rs 370 mln for affectees of NW, Khyb ..

PDMA releases Rs 370 mln for affectees of NW, Khyber districts

11 minutes ago
 Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for ..

Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for successful of 70 years of bila ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.