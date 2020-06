PTI MNAs from Karachi call on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The Members of National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Members of National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The MNAs included Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Faheem Khan, Ataullah, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhamamd Akram, Ghazala Saifi and Saima Nadeem.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi were present.