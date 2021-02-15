PTI MNAs From Peshawar, Malakand Call On PM Imran Khan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Members of National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Peshawar and Malakand called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said.
The MNAs included Junaid Akbar, Noor Alam Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub, Sher Ali Arbab and Shaukat Ali, who discussed overall political situation and the matters relating to their respective Constituencies.