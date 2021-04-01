UrduPoint.com
PTI MNAs Hails Government's Efforts To Improve Backward Areas Of Southern Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:10 PM

PTI MNAs hails government's efforts to improve backward areas of Southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians from Southern Punjab on Thursday praised the government's efforts to improve the living standards of people of Southern Punjab.

"The Prime Minister Imran Khan, with all his honesty and sincerity is making long term policies to improve the livelihood of farmer's community of Southern Punjab," said PTI Member National Assembly from Bakkhar, Muhammad Sana Ullah Masti Khel.

For the first time in the history, the wheat price was raised by Rs.400 per kg to provide good price to the farmers of the backward areas, reflects government's policy to improve the livelihood of poor farmers, said Masti Khel, adding that the current decrease in petroleum products especially in diesel would directly benefit the farmers.

PTI MNA from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharawna said that her government initiated different development projects for the uplift of Southern Punjab aiming to bring it at par with other areas of the country.

She said that a network roads connecting the villages from field to markets are being constructed to ensure better access of farmers to the markets.

