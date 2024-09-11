Open Menu

PTI MNAs Move IHC Against Their Physical Remand

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PTI MNAs move IHC against their physical remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Members of the National Assembly Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marawat and Sheikh Waqas Akram on Wednesday challenged their eight-day physical remand before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI leader Advocate Shoaib Shaheen also approached the IHC against his arrest last day.

The IHC clubbed the petitions for hearing together on Thursday.

Shoaib Shaheen’s lawyer informed the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that he had met his client and also handed over medicine to him.

The chief justice observed that four petitions had also been filed by other PTI leaders against their physical remand granted by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to the police which were fixed before the division bench for hearing.

MNAs Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Murawat and Sheikh Waqas Akram, in their pleas, stated that the ATC had granted the police their physical custody without examining their role in the crime.

The ATC also did not write the reasons for the remand in its order, they said, and prayed the court to set aside the decision.

Meanwhile, the ATC accepted the post arrest bail of Shoaib Shaheen and ordered for his release in a case registered by the Noon Police Station, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Islamabad High Court Post Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

4 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

4 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

9 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

10 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

23 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan