PTI MNAs Move IHC Against Their Physical Remand
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Members of the National Assembly Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marawat and Sheikh Waqas Akram on Wednesday challenged their eight-day physical remand before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
PTI leader Advocate Shoaib Shaheen also approached the IHC against his arrest last day.
The IHC clubbed the petitions for hearing together on Thursday.
Shoaib Shaheen’s lawyer informed the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that he had met his client and also handed over medicine to him.
The chief justice observed that four petitions had also been filed by other PTI leaders against their physical remand granted by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to the police which were fixed before the division bench for hearing.
MNAs Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Murawat and Sheikh Waqas Akram, in their pleas, stated that the ATC had granted the police their physical custody without examining their role in the crime.
The ATC also did not write the reasons for the remand in its order, they said, and prayed the court to set aside the decision.
Meanwhile, the ATC accepted the post arrest bail of Shoaib Shaheen and ordered for his release in a case registered by the Noon Police Station, Islamabad.
