PTI MNAs, MPAs Call On Sindh Governor

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:11 AM

The members of national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Sindh Wednesday called on Sindh governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House

They discussed the ongoing development projects in the province and political issues during the call-on.

MNAs discussed positive outcomes of the Federal government's steps for the development of Karachi and other cities/districts of the Sindh besides apprising the governor of progress on development projects in their Constituencies.

The governor said parliamentarians should utilize their energy to provide relief to the people and resolve their problems.

He said the present government was taking steps to strengthen country's institutions through reforms on priority by highlighting the role of legislators.

