PTI MNAs Owes Their Presence In Parliament To Imran Khan: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

PTI MNAs owes their presence in Parliament to Imran Khan: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said all the PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) owed their presence in the Parliament to Prime Minister Imran Khan as they had won the elections on the PTI tickets.

Sharing telephonic conversation between a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voter Habibullah and dissident MNA Raja Riaz on his Twitter handle, the minister said the voter had rightly demanded resignation from the "turncoat" whom he had voted in the name of Imran Khan in the last general elections.

The voter told Raja Riaz that he was shocked to see him in the Sindh House Islamabad, because as an PTI MNA he was supposed to stand with PM Imran Khan.

Farrukh reminded Raja Riaz that there were hundreds of thousands of voters, who had voted for him and made it possible for him to become a member of the Parliament.

