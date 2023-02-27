PTI MNAs resignations accepted as per Constitution: Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday clarified that he had accepted the resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) as per the Constitution and on their own request.

Talking to a delegation of PTI leaders, which met him under the leadership of Malik Amir Dogar, the speaker made it clear he would discuss the matter with his legal team and they would be informed accordingly.

The PTI leaders requested the speaker to withdraw his decision regarding the acceptance of their MNAs' resignations, a news release said.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said he had repeatedly sent letters but no PTI member appeared before him. He started the process of accepting resignations when a delegation led by former speaker Asad Qaiser and Aamir Dogar requested him to do so.

The speaker observed that he was bound by the Constitution, the law, and the rules and regulations of the National Assembly.

He asked the delegation whether the PTI MNAs did not resign according to their will. The resignations were accepted when the PTI delegation headed by Asad Qaiser stressed to do so, he added.

