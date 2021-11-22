UrduPoint.com

PTI MNA's Sister Death Grieves KP Chief Minister

Mon 22nd November 2021

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the sister of PTI MNA Dr Haider Ali and expressed condolence with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the sister of PTI MNA Dr Haider Ali and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

In a condolence statement issued here on Monday, CM expressed his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

