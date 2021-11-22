Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the sister of PTI MNA Dr Haider Ali and expressed condolence with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the sister of PTI MNA Dr Haider Ali and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

In a condolence statement issued here on Monday, CM expressed his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.