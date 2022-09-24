UrduPoint.com

PTI MNAs Will Return To Parliament If Govt Investigated Cipher: Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PTI MNAs will return to parliament if govt investigated cipher: Imran Khan

The latest reports say that the PTI chairman has shown interest to return to the National Assembly by making it "conditional".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party MNAs would return to the National Assembly if the government investigated the cipher from Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

The cipher had contained comments regarding the vote of no-confidence against him.

The latest reports said that the PTI chairman made his party members' return to the parliament conditional.

The PTI MNAs had submitted resigns from the National Assembly after the cipher came to the limelight.

The cipher, based on then-envoy Asad Majeed’s meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, is at the heart of PTI’s accusations that his ouster from office was all part of a foreign conspiracy.

The former prime minister at a public gathering on March 27 accused the US of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and plotted to oust his regime through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan ahowed a "threat letter" saying that "a foreign country" — referring to the United States — " warned of dire consequences if he remained in power".

