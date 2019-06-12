UrduPoint.com
PTI Movement Against Corruption Starts Delivering Fruitful Results: Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Fawad Chaudhry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

PTI movement against corruption starts delivering fruitful results: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf movement against corruption has started delivering fruitful results as Imran Khan's government was committed to bring the looted money back to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf movement against corruption has started delivering fruitful results as Imran Khan's government was committed to bring the looted money back to the country.

Talking to Private news channel, he said every corrupt element would have to face ruthless accountability till the recovery of each looted penny.

"No one could escape from accountability," he assured.

Replying to a query about fake accounts, he said, "Bilawal and Zardari were found linked with fake accounts", adding, "People are already aware of billions of corruption made by PPP leaders." He said FIA found 5,000 accounts linked to Zardari's 31 accounts.

"The money of Sindh's people was being collected in 31 different bank accounts linking to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal House," he added.

"All the Sharifs were taking the money from innocent Pakistanis to fill their own pockets," he said.

"In Naya Pakistan, all-powerful political leaders and personalities will be held accountable for their actions." Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has laid the foundation of a strong accountability process in the country, he added.

Imran Khan's government didn't make any cases against the leaders of the opposition parties, he said adding, the case against Asif Ali Zardari was filed in 2015 by the PML-N.

He also hailed the federal budget 2019-20, that it was a balanced budget and would have positive impact in future.

