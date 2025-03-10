PTI Moves LHC Seeking Permission To Hold Public Gathering At Minar-e-Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2025 | 08:01 PM
Akmal Khan Bari files petition and makes Punjab chief secretary, deputy commissioner Lahore and others as respondents
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.
PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari filed a petition in the LHC, making the Punjab Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and others respondents in the case.
The petition stated that the PTI, as a political party, planned to hold a gathering from 8 PM to midnight on March 22.
It argued that the Constitution of Pakistan granted the right to hold public meetings and rallies.
The petition further claimed that the PTI is being subjected to political victimization and that the administration has not taken any decision on the request for the gathering.
The court has been urged to direct the Deputy Commissioner and other relevant authorities to make a decision on the request and grant PTI permission to hold the rally on March 22.
Recent Stories
PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan
Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership
RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, free zones in Dubai to enhance ..
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Me ..
Early cotton cultivation target set at 34,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu
Fiza Ali criticizes those, who in name of Aurat March, disregard cultural, tradi ..
Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI techn ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels
Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensures clean environment
Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain seeks mechanism to increase rent o ..
DC holds open court to address revenue issues
Farmers advised to remove weak and extra plants from sunflower crops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Early cotton cultivation target set at 34,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu18 minutes ago
-
Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensures clean environment18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Auqaf Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain seeks mechanism to increase rent of Auqaf property18 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court to address revenue issues18 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weak and extra plants from sunflower crops18 minutes ago
-
Basic facilities inspected at Dera’s educational institutions1 hour ago
-
IFA itensifies Ramazan inspections: 8 outlets fined, contaminated stock destroyed1 hour ago
-
DC visits health facilities2 hours ago
-
PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food2 hours ago
-
Man arrested with 10kg drugs2 hours ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan stalls2 hours ago