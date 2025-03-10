PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Akmal Khan Bari files petition and makes Punjab chief secretary, deputy commissioner Lahore and others as respondents

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari filed a petition in the LHC, making the Punjab Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and others respondents in the case.

The petition stated that the PTI, as a political party, planned to hold a gathering from 8 PM to midnight on March 22.

It argued that the Constitution of Pakistan granted the right to hold public meetings and rallies.

The petition further claimed that the PTI is being subjected to political victimization and that the administration has not taken any decision on the request for the gathering.

The court has been urged to direct the Deputy Commissioner and other relevant authorities to make a decision on the request and grant PTI permission to hold the rally on March 22.