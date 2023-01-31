UrduPoint.com

PTI Moves PHC For Holding Elections In KP Within 90 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 11:58 PM

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here on Tuesday approached the Peshawar High Court praying for elections in KP within 90 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here on Tuesday approached the Peshawar High Court praying for elections in KP within 90 days.

The provincial leaders of PTI filed a petition in PHC praying for elections in KP within 3 months after the dissolution of the assembly.

The petitioner maintained that the KP governor had not responded to the letter from the Election Commission of Pakistan in which the institution asked for the date of elections in the province to be suggested.

Speaking to the media, former provincial minister Atif Khan said that the elections were a constitutional requirement and the "governor is acting contrary to the constitution by not responding to the ECP's letter".

He added the interim setup should be unbiased and work as per the constitution.

