Open Menu

PTI Moves SC In Reserved Seats Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PTI moves SC in reserved seats case

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Supreme Court for implementation on verdict in reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Supreme Court for implementation on verdict in reserved seats case.

Aziz Bhandari Advocated, on behalf of PTI, filed the miscellaneous application to the court. It prayed the court to terminate the petition of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for interpretation of the verdict.

The petition said that the basic structure of PTI exists as per the constitutional and the law. It said that the PTI has conducted intra party elections on March 3, and its details was submitted to the ECP.

The petition said that Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub were elected as chairman and general secretary, respectively and they approved the association of members with PTI.

The ECP should complete its proceeding on certificates of party association of members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan March Court

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

5 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

5 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

5 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan