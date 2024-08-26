PTI Moves SC In Reserved Seats Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Supreme Court for implementation on verdict in reserved seats case
Aziz Bhandari Advocated, on behalf of PTI, filed the miscellaneous application to the court. It prayed the court to terminate the petition of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for interpretation of the verdict.
The petition said that the basic structure of PTI exists as per the constitutional and the law. It said that the PTI has conducted intra party elections on March 3, and its details was submitted to the ECP.
The petition said that Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub were elected as chairman and general secretary, respectively and they approved the association of members with PTI.
The ECP should complete its proceeding on certificates of party association of members.
