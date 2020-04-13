UrduPoint.com
PTI MPA Abdul Aleem Khan Re-joins Punjab Cabinet

Mon 13th April 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and MPA Abdul Aleem Khan re-joined the Punjab cabinet here on Monday.

He took oath as a provincial minister at a solemn ceremony, which was marked by strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols at the Governor's House here.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to Abdul Aleem Khan, while Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan read out the appointment order.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan and provincial secretaries attended the ceremony.

Earlier, in February 2019, Aleem Khan resigned as senior minister after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in cases of alleged assets beyond known sources of income and for owning an offshore company. He was released on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in May 2019 with instructions to the accountability court not to hear a case till filing of a proper reference by the anti-graft body. Aleem Khan had served as senior minister with the all-important portfolio of Local Governments and Community Development.

