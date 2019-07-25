UrduPoint.com
PTI MPA Abuses Policemen, FIR Registered

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 36 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:52 PM

PTI MPA abuses policemen, FIR registered

The MPA was seen openly hurling abuses at the IG Police, DIG and SSP.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member from Sindh Assembly allegedly threatened some police officials.

According to details, PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan was seen threatening the police officials saying he will hang them upside down in the chowk.

The MPA was seen openly hurling abuses at the IG Police, DIG and SSP.

The MPA was captured on camera as he threatened the policemen.

The video is going viral on social media.

Watch here:

An FIR has been registered against the MPA for threatening the police.

This is not the first time a politician from ruling party has misused his power. Such incidents keep surfacing and people are criticising the government for abuse of power.

Social media is also condemning the incident and demanding an apology from the MPA.

