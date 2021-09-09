PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture journalist’s father

(@fidahassanain)

The video of the incident and audio clip exposes the PTI lawmaker threatening journalist Ejaz Wasim Bakhri for lodging FIR against his cousins involved in torturing his father.

Kot Addu: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Taking law into their own hands, the close relatives of PTI lawmaker tortured elderly father of journalist Ejaz Wasim Bakhri.

The video of horrific torture on the journalist’s father stormed into social media, raising serious question of law and order in Southern Punjab.

The cousins of PTI MPA Ashraf Rind furiously came to the home of the journalist and started kicking and bouncing the father of Ijaz Bakhri. Luckily, the journalist had managed CCTV footage of the torture in front of his house.

According to journalist Bakhri, MPA Ashraf Rind also started threatening journalist Ijaz Wasim Bakhri.

“How did you dare to lodge FIR against my cousins?,” MPA Rind asked Ijaz Bakhri on phone call, hurling threats at him.

The MPA who violated code and conduct of PTI said, “By lodging FIR against my cousins, you have challenged my MPA -ship”.

The audio clip of the PTI lawmaker Ashraf Rind also emerged on the social media in which he could easily be heard hurling threats at the journalist.

He threatened the journalist by saying:“ You lodged FIR against us and now it is our turn,”. He also threatened that he would take revenge of this act from the journalist.

The journalists community also strongly condemn the brutal act of the close relatives of PTI MPA Ashraf Rind , vowed to support the journalist and demanded strict action against the PTI lawmaker over threatening to the journalists and unlawful act of his close relatives.