PTI MPA asks NAB to investigate into wheat theft by Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Expressing concerns over wheat theft worth billions of rupees from government's warehouses in Sindh, member Sindh Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate into the matter, a private news channel reported.

Reacting to the latest speech of Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, the PTI MPA said that thousands of tonnes of wheat has either been stolen or misappropriated in the warehouses.

He maintained the masses are compelled to buy the essential commodity at higher rates in the province due to the bad governance of PPP.

The lawmaker said that the provincial government in collaboration with wheat mafia was looting the public.