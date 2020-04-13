PTI MPA asks Sindh CM to take public representatives on board prior to making crucial decisions

Member Provincial Assembly (Sindh), Arsalan Taj Ghumman on Monday urged the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take on board public representatives of areas in Karachi that had been decided to be sealed in view of unexpected rise in number of coronavirus cases in recent past

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (Sindh), Arsalan Taj Ghumman on Monday urged the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take on board public representatives of areas in Karachi that had been decided to be sealed in view of unexpected rise in number of coronavirus cases in recent past.

The MPA, representing one of the most thickly populated constituency of Gulshan e Iqbal said a proactive approach was required to fight the battle against the pandemic that was also turning into a havoc for every section of the society.

He was of the opinion that public representatives like him who not only are in close contact with the masses but have already taken series of initiatives to contain spread of the virus ought to had been taken into confidence prior to any extreme decision.

"Wish I and my counterparts representing different Constituencies of Karachi were consulted before the decision was made to seal different councils," said Ghumman.

Mentioning that he holds complete data of the areas in his constituency, the PTI MPA said he along with area counselors were in a much better position to assist the officials engaged in identifying positive cases and also motivating the people to realize their responsibility in controlling any further spread of the virus.

"This is time to reactive Mohalla Committee," emphasized the MPA from Gulshan e Iqbal adding that abruptly made decisions are not only a cause of serious inconvenience for people but also hold negligible chances of being duly complied with.

Ghumman said members and leaders of different political parties with their stakes in the port city needed to rise above their respective affiliations and help people to face the challenge that is real but largely preventable.

"COVOD -19 is not only affecting physical and mental well being of many but its severe implications in terms of economy is also significant that can not be ignored," he commented.

PTI volunteers, he said were actively engaged in relief work - arranging ration bags and other essential goods for people unable to earn their livelihood due to lockdown adding that this was besides sensitizing masses about precautions they need to take and avert the latest coronavirus threat.