PTI MPA condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas has strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and said that brutalities and barbarity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had failed to stop the freedom struggle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas has strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and said that brutalities and barbarity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had failed to stop the freedom struggle.

In a statement on Friday, he said that main objective to observe the Kashmir black day on Oct 27 was to condemn and highlight Indian acrostics and expose fascist face of Indian democracy and government to international community.

The MPA said that people across the province would express solidarity with the Kashmiris on the black day.

He said sacrifices of people in the IIOJ&K would not go in vain and they would succeed in getting freedom.

Malik Nadeem said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was utilising all diplomatic channels to condemn the Indian atrocities in occupied territory, Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their freedom struggle. He mentioned that Kashmir issue must be resolve according to the UN resolution and Kashmiris people's aspiration.