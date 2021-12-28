PTI MPA directs speedy completion of uplift work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Focal Person for Mega Projects in Peshawar, Asif Khan Tuesday directed for speedy completion of work in 76 schools in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Focal Person for Mega Projects in Peshawar, Asif Khan Tuesday directed for speedy completion of work in 76 schools in the city.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Education and Communication & Works (C&W) Departments regarding mega projects and revival of the glory of Peshawar.

Besides, Executive District Officer (EDO) Girls, Samina Ghani EDO (Boys), Dr Mohammad Idrees, Habibullah and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) C&W, Asghar Ali also attended the meeting.

The meeting was given detailed briefing regarding ongoing development work in the schools of the provincial assembly constituency PK-76 in Rasheed Abad, Deen Bahr, Khyber Colony, Ittehad Colony, Dir Colony, Afghan Colony, Zaryab Colony, Faisal Colony, Gulabad, Kochi Abad, Latif Abad, Bashir Abad and other localities.

The meeting also reviewed matters relating to starting of second shift in the schools of the constituency and issued dispatch to Secretary C&W for taking action against Sub-Engineer Tufail for exhibiting lack of interest in the construction in a girls' school at Khyber Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Focal Person for Mega Projects and Revival of the Glory of Peshawar said that all out efforts are being made for provision of basic facilities in schools and provision of basic education to them is the priority of the government.