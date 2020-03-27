PTI MPA from Mardan infected with corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Abdul Salam Afridi, PTI's Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Mardan, has been infected with the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Khyber Pakhtukhwa to 176.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA remained in touch with the residents of Manga area of Mardan, where the first death due to the coronavirus was reported in the country.

After his blood test confirmed him positive for the coronavirus, he quarantined himself at his hme in Mardan, a press release said on Friday.

Abdul Salam Afridi, in a video message, said it was his responsibility to remain in touch with the people of his area during the time of crisis.

Although he was aware about the threats of infection, yet being a public representative he kept in contact with the people, especially the distressed dwellers of Manga, he added.

"I have no grief or repentance over infection from the corona. How could I stay away from the people of my constituency, who were in distress," he said.

"My conscious did not allow me to leave the people alone and adopt isolation at this critical time," he reiterated.

However after being diagnosed positive for corona, he decided to go into quarantine for treatment, he added.

"I will InshaAllah recover from disease to serve the masses."About 53 more positive coronavirus cases were reported in the KP during the last 24 hours raising the total tally to 176. The number of suspected corona patients was 716 in the province.