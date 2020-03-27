UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI MPA From Mardan Infected With Corona Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:27 PM

PTI MPA from Mardan infected with corona virus

Abdul Salam Afridi, PTI's Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Mardan, has been infected with the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Khyber Pakhtukhwa to 176

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Abdul Salam Afridi, PTI's Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Mardan, has been infected with the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Khyber Pakhtukhwa to 176.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA remained in touch with the residents of Manga area of Mardan, where the first death due to the coronavirus was reported in the country.

After his blood test confirmed him positive for the coronavirus, he quarantined himself at his hme in Mardan, a press release said on Friday.

Abdul Salam Afridi, in a video message, said it was his responsibility to remain in touch with the people of his area during the time of crisis.

Although he was aware about the threats of infection, yet being a public representative he kept in contact with the people, especially the distressed dwellers of Manga, he added.

"I have no grief or repentance over infection from the corona. How could I stay away from the people of my constituency, who were in distress," he said.

"My conscious did not allow me to leave the people alone and adopt isolation at this critical time," he reiterated.

However after being diagnosed positive for corona, he decided to go into quarantine for treatment, he added.

"I will InshaAllah recover from disease to serve the masses."About 53 more positive coronavirus cases were reported in the KP during the last 24 hours raising the total tally to 176. The number of suspected corona patients was 716 in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Manga Mardan Afridi From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stranded Pakistanis should be brought back. : Mian ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes G20 Leaders’ Comm ..

2 minutes ago

Two of 83 corona suspects tested positive in AJK

5 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera- the next ..

7 minutes ago

Hearings of RUSADA-WADA Dispute at CAS Postponed t ..

4 minutes ago

The “True Night King” Camon 15:YourIdealPhotog ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.