PTI MPA Inaugurates Dispensary At Shelter Home

Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:00 PM

PTI MPA inaugurates dispensary at Shelter Home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :PTI MPA and Focal Person to KP Chief Minister on Mega Projects, Asif Khan here on Sunday inaugurated a dispensary at Shelter Home on Pajagi Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Khan appreciated Ehsas Programme by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were the only leaders who were feeling the hardships of the poor segments of society and vowed to remain at forefront for supervising such shelter homes.

He said that the dispensary would provide free medical treatment to homeless people and appealed to the welfare organizations and social workers to cooperate in bringing such people to the facility and leave nobody to sleep under open sky on roads and squares.

