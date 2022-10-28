PTI MPA Khurrum Laghari announces to leave party

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly from Tehsil Jitoi, Khurrum Laghari on Friday announced his resignation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he claimed that four other MPAs were with him to resign from the seat of the provincial assembly and the PTI.

However, the MPAs who were pointed out to tender their resignation, including Abdul Hye Dasti and Alamdar Qureshi denied parting ways with the party.

In a statement, they said they didn't have contact with the dissident MPA, nor they thought of quitting the party. They said all MPAs were intact with the party, adding that Khurrum Laghari had made a false claim on their behalf.

They said that Khurrum's statement was baseless as they did not even speak to him, adding that they were making full preparations for the long march.